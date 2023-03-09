Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,749,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 253,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 15.69% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $3,609,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $144.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.74 and a fifty-two week high of $206.85.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $670.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.63.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $303,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,667.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 6,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 337,026 shares in the company, valued at $50,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $303,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,667.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,599 shares of company stock worth $6,406,659 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

