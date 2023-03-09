Alan List Sells 9,473 Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Stock

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) insider Alan List sold 9,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $10,136.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,240 shares in the company, valued at $40,916.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Precision BioSciences Stock Performance

Precision BioSciences stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of Precision BioSciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 70.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 3,915.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,577 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences during the third quarter worth $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 79.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Precision BioSciences

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Precision BioSciences to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Precision BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

