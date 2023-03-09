AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.68 and traded as low as C$1.55. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 60,487 shares.

AKITA Drilling Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$58.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.15.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

