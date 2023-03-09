Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) CEO F Thomson Leighton Purchases 333 Shares

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $25,068.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,942 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,833.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

F Thomson Leighton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 27th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 342 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.22 per share, with a total value of $25,041.24.

On Friday, February 24th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 337 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.27 per share, with a total value of $25,028.99.

On Tuesday, February 21st, F Thomson Leighton acquired 325 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.99 per share, with a total value of $25,021.75.

On Friday, February 10th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 290 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.26 per share, with a total value of $25,015.40.

On Wednesday, February 8th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 284 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.14 per share, with a total value of $25,031.76.

On Monday, February 6th, F Thomson Leighton acquired 282 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.73 per share, with a total value of $25,021.86.

On Monday, January 30th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.36 per share, with a total value of $25,072.32.

On Friday, January 27th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 286 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.44 per share, with a total value of $25,007.84.

On Wednesday, January 25th, F Thomson Leighton purchased 287 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.20 per share, with a total value of $25,026.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, F Thomson Leighton purchased 285 shares of Akamai Technologies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $25,077.15.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $74.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,202,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.14. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.14 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,310,113 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,443,000 after buying an additional 599,089 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 230.1% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after buying an additional 408,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

