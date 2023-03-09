Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.65-0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16-1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agiliti from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agiliti from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.65. Agiliti has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Agiliti by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Agiliti by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

