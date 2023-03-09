Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Ag Growth International Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$61.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$61.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$50.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.41.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.63.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.