Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) Insider Benjamin T. Dake Sells 10,282 Shares

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $243,991.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,181.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Benjamin T. Dake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $252,883.56.

On Friday, January 6th, Benjamin T. Dake sold 10,284 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $267,178.32.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 72,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,495. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company has a market capitalization of $592.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVTE shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from $27.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

