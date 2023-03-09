Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Adventus Mining Co. (CVE:ADZN – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 85,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 94,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Adventus Mining Stock Up 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of C$93.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.46.

About Adventus Mining

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

