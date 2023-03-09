Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) PT Lowered to GBX 1,650

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($20.44) to GBX 1,650 ($19.84) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,736 ($32.90) to GBX 2,743 ($32.98) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.63) to GBX 2,560 ($30.78) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Admiral Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,367.00.
Admiral Group Price Performance
Shares of AMIGY stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.90. 16,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.99. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $35.50.
Admiral Group Company Profile
Admiral Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the business of sale and underwriting of private car insurance. It operates through the following segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. The UK Insurance segment consists of the underwriting of car insurance and other products that supplement the car insurance policy.
