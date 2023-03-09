ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 62,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares in the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc engages in the provision of a line of electronics and hardware for the cable television and telecommunications industries. The firm operates through the following segments: Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides wireless infrastructure services including the installation, modification, and upgrading of equipment on communication towers and small cell sites for wireless carriers, national integrators, tower owners, and major equipment manufacturers.

