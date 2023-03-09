Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) COO R Mark Adams Sells 6,529 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) COO R Mark Adams sold 6,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $55,953.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,643.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, R Mark Adams sold 995 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $8,457.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 46,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,753. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 108.03% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,104,000 after buying an additional 95,409 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 12.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,119,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,301 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,336,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,477,000 after buying an additional 563,601 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,892,000 after buying an additional 514,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,352,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 514,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson on September 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

