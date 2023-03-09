AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Shares Down 2.4%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 99,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities lowered shares of AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get AcuityAds alerts:

AcuityAds Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.