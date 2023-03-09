Ackrell SPAC Partners I (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.31 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.36.

Institutional Trading of Ackrell SPAC Partners I

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Ackrell SPAC Partners I were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Ackrell SPAC Partners I

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage and wellness sectors.

