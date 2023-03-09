Achain (ACT) Trading Down 6% This Week

Achain (ACT) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $133,712.75 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00012254 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000287 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006301 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004399 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004114 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

