Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Accrol Group Holdings plc (LON:ACRL – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 36.34 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.60 ($0.42). 3,671,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 629% from the average session volume of 503,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.20 ($0.41).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Accrol Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.33. The stock has a market cap of £108.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.51.

In other news, insider Gareth Jenkins sold 1,000,000 shares of Accrol Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.34), for a total value of £280,000 ($336,700.34). 8.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accrol Group Holdings plc engages in the soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company produces and sells private label toilet tissue, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as biodegradable wet wipes. It serves discounters and grocery retailers. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Blackburn, the United Kingdom.

