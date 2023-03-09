Acala Token (ACA) Hits Market Capitalization of $63.28 Million

Acala Token (ACA) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. Acala Token has a market cap of $63.28 million and $2.56 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000475 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded 28.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Acala Token alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00033195 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00036253 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00021769 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00222055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,728.23 or 0.99979777 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 613,061,111 coins. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 613,061,111 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.10969474 USD and is down -7.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $2,849,888.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Acala Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acala Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.