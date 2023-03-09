AC Immune (ACIU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

AC Immune Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ACIU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,869. The stock has a market cap of $198.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84.

Institutional Trading of AC Immune

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 729,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 720.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

Featured Stories

