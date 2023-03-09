ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Shares Gap Down to $47.50

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.50, but opened at $46.20. ABM Industries shares last traded at $46.24, with a volume of 52,459 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird downgraded ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.12.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ABM Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in ABM Industries by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ABM Industries by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ABM Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.