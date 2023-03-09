ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. ABM Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.40-$3.60 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.
ABM Industries Trading Down 0.8 %
ABM opened at $47.50 on Thursday. ABM Industries has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
ABM Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday.
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.
