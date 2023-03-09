ABM Industries Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the business services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 55 years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered ABM Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at ABM Industries

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,715.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ABM Industries by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

Recommended Stories

