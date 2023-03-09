ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Stock Price Up 0.7%

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$5.74 and last traded at C$5.74. Approximately 285 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.70.

ABCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ABC Technologies from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ABC Technologies from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.93.

The firm has a market cap of C$659.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.10.

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

