Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,003 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 3.7% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

ABT traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.74. 1,671,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,887,167. The firm has a market cap of $173.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.57 and a 200 day moving average of $105.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

