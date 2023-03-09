ABBC Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.30 Million (ABBC)

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One ABBC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000310 BTC on major exchanges. ABBC Coin has a market cap of $77.38 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of ABBC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ABBC Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ABBC Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 37% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00428731 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,305.80 or 0.28979411 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ABBC Coin Coin Profile

ABBC Coin (CRYPTO:ABBC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. ABBC Coin’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,145,500,014 coins. ABBC Coin’s official website is abbccoin.com. ABBC Coin’s official Twitter account is @abbcfoundation. ABBC Coin’s official message board is abbccoin.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alibabacoin is a decentralised e-commerce ecosystem that creates a link between businesses and consumers through blockchain technology. The Alibabacoin platform offers many possibilities to the users that include learning resources for the users, payment system on businesses & exchanges, a trading option through the internal P2P Exchange, participation on Social & Charity donations and the main feature shopping with ABBC.

ABBC provides a blockchain platform that aims to ensure seamless cryptocurrency transactions for everyone. Through their own digital wallet service, users can conduct transactions.”

ABBC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABBC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABBC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABBC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ABBC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ABBC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.