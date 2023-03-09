AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $521,929.40 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
AAON stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39.
AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AAON by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AAON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AAON. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
