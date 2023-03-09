AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) VP Sells $521,929.40 in Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $521,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,737.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AAON stock opened at $92.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.39.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. AAON had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 7.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in AAON by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in AAON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAON. CJS Securities downgraded shares of AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AAON from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

