A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Michael M. Larsen Acquires 4,000 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AOS traded up $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $68.00. 728,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,235. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $71.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.51 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AOS shares. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

