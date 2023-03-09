A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Sells $25,936.12 in Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $25,936.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carol Meltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Carol Meltzer sold 1,122 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $33,155.10.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMRK opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.07. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.71 and a 12 month high of $44.60. The company has a market cap of $665.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.09.

A-Mark Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.34). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMRK. B. Riley began coverage on A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A-Mark Precious Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

