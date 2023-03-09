960 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Purchased by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LLY traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $315.97. The company had a trading volume of 649,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,651. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $262.84 and a 1 year high of $384.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.00.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Societe Generale cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.57.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

