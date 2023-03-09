89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Bought by Orchard Capital Management LLC

Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating) by 227.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 551,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 383,386 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 395.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of 89bio by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 26,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio Price Performance

Shares of ETNB stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $12.97. 198,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,549. 89bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 5,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $74,396.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares in the company, valued at $454,963.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 89bio from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.