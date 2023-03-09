7Pixels Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $48.52 Million (7PXS)

7Pixels (7PXS) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. 7Pixels has a total market capitalization of $48.52 million and $26,099.71 worth of 7Pixels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 7Pixels token can currently be bought for about $3.00 or 0.00013994 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, 7Pixels has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

7Pixels Token Profile

7Pixels’ genesis date was June 6th, 2022. 7Pixels’ total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,200,000 tokens. 7Pixels’ official message board is medium.com/@7pixelsofficial. The official website for 7Pixels is 7pixels.io. 7Pixels’ official Twitter account is @7pixels_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 7Pixels

According to CryptoCompare, “7Pixels (7PXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. 7Pixels has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 7Pixels is 2.97621634 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,252.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://7pixels.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 7Pixels directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 7Pixels should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 7Pixels using one of the exchanges listed above.

