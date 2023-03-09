6,120 Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Bought by Stevard LLC

Stevard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,157,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,303,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,474,000 after acquiring an additional 802,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 23,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Erste Group Bank upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $90.51. 1,530,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,825,949. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.50. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $469.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Articles

