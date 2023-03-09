4,926,743 Shares in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Acquired by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,926,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 6.21% of Standard BioTools at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard BioTools in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the third quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Standard BioTools alerts:

Standard BioTools Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAB opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

Standard BioTools Profile

Standard BioTools ( NASDAQ:LAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Standard BioTools had a negative net margin of 194.08% and a negative return on equity of 2,049.96%. The company had revenue of $27.02 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard BioTools Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard BioTools and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.