4,166 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 164.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,026,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,534,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,717,000 after buying an additional 503,584 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,546,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,293,000 after buying an additional 501,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 614.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 267,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,642,000 after buying an additional 230,412 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.73.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $263.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $280.53 and a 200-day moving average of $266.50. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.16 and a 52-week high of $311.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

