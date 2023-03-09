1peco (1PECO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $20.70 Million

1peco (1PECO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. One 1peco token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000634 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, 1peco has traded down 8.3% against the dollar. 1peco has a market cap of $20.70 million and $1,921.25 worth of 1peco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.71 or 0.00426361 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,267.54 or 0.28824447 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000100 BTC.

1peco Profile

1peco’s genesis date was August 24th, 2021. 1peco’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 149,999,961 tokens. The official website for 1peco is www.1eco.io. 1peco’s official Twitter account is @1eco_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 1peco is medium.com/@1eco. The Reddit community for 1peco is https://reddit.com/r/1ecoworld.

Buying and Selling 1peco

According to CryptoCompare, “1eco is a platform designed to solve various problems in cities by connecting reality and the virtual world using decentralized blockchain technology. 1eco will establish and operate a reward system so that the participants are encouraged and rewarded for voluntarily and continuously engaging within the 1eco ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1peco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1peco should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1peco using one of the exchanges listed above.

