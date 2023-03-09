14,637 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Incyte during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

INCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.54.

In other Incyte news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INCY stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.42. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

