13,237 Shares in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Purchased by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,475,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,220 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Snap by 287.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,051,000 after buying an additional 8,362,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Snap by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Snap by 51.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 10,265,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,726,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $96,299.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 5,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $43,662.85. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 582,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,317.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $96,299.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,167,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,689,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,216,593 shares of company stock valued at $13,050,687. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

SNAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

