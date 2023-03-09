12,202 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by TCG Advisory Services LLC

TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,816,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,880,000 after purchasing an additional 300,899 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 70,930,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193,265 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.16. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $37.52.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

