12,157 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Purchased by Castellan Group

Castellan Group purchased a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000. Gartner makes up approximately 2.6% of Castellan Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Gartner by 16.7% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 89,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 12.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 187,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,962,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 213.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 84,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,675 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 6.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 5.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.00.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.33, for a total transaction of $5,765,325.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,281 shares in the company, valued at $403,425,563.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,953 shares of company stock worth $15,371,034. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT stock traded down $1.81 on Thursday, hitting $336.51. The company had a trading volume of 85,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,365. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.36. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.28.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

