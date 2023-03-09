1,000 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.56. The company had a trading volume of 24,104,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,789,898. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

