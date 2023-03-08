Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Zynex had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 26.05%.

Zynex Trading Down 21.4 %

Shares of ZYXI opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $365.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.65. Zynex has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Zynex Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Zynex by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Zynex by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

