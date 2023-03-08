Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19, Yahoo Finance reports. Zynex had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 26.05%.
Zynex Trading Down 21.4 %
Shares of ZYXI opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $365.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.65. Zynex has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Separately, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
