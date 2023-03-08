Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Shares Gap Up to $7.96

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.96, but opened at $8.60. Zymeworks shares last traded at $8.06, with a volume of 713,068 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.70 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Zymeworks Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $502.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

In other Zymeworks news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 920,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $7,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,488,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,937,583.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,489,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth about $5,823,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 126.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 659,457 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 649,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Zymeworks by 680.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 715,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after buying an additional 623,781 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of multifunctional biotherapeutics, initially focused on the treatment of cancer. The company is headquartered in Middletown, DE.

