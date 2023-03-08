Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.44 and last traded at $123.24. 659,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,668,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.44.
Zscaler Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
Insider Transactions at Zscaler
Institutional Trading of Zscaler
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.
Featured Articles
