Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.44 and last traded at $123.24. 659,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 2,668,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zscaler from $250.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.44.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $811,877.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 296,820 shares in the company, valued at $33,879,034.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.