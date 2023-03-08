Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Purchased by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,711 shares during the quarter. Zillow Group accounts for about 3.4% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tabor Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Zillow Group worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after purchasing an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zillow Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 440,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after acquiring an additional 149,306 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $13,493,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 12.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. 117,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -93.20, a PEG ratio of 69.44 and a beta of 1.68. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.39 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $328,173.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,167.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $178,493.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,837 shares of company stock valued at $1,910,195 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZG. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

