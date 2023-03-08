ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0463 on Top Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded up 6% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $430,284.04 and $24.07 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00167721 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00068865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00048387 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

