ZClassic Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $379,349.06 and $21.66 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZClassic has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.0408 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00164493 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00068159 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00046644 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002042 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

