YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.52. Approximately 2,219,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 2,799,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.93.
YPF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.54.
YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.
