Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Up 3%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.88. Approximately 96,891 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 234,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Youdao from $7.80 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.60 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Youdao Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Youdao during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 18.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

