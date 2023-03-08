Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $416.47 million. Yext also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.05-$0.06 EPS.

Yext stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.79. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $8.82.

In other Yext news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 20,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $128,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,471 shares in the company, valued at $541,459.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Distelburger sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $139,764.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,116,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,715.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,425 shares of company stock worth $547,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 55.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Yext by 1,139.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Yext by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

