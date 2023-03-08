Yamaguchi Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YFGSF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.62

Shares of Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YFGSF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.62 and last traded at $5.62, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Yamaguchi Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.62.
Yamaguchi Financial Group Company Profile
Yamaguchi Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Japan. It provides securities brokerage, credit card, leasing, consulting, and other services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Shimonoseki, Japan.
Featured Stories
