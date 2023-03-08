XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 1,057.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,686,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,022,327 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.90% of XPeng worth $91,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XPEV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in XPeng by 180.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in XPeng by 78.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in XPeng by 150.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 24.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,813,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.77. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.82.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

