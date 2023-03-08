XDC Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $412.40 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. One XDC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0298 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $412.40 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,820,121,241 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

